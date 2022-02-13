Swiss look set to reject animal testing ban in referendum

By John Revill ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss voters looked set to clearly reject a campaign that aimed to make Switzerland the first country to ban experiments on animals, according to early projections by state broadcaster SRF on Sunday. Only 21% of voters were in favour of the animal experiment ban, with 79% against, in the nationwide referendum held under the Swiss tradition of direct democracy. Supporters had wanted to halt tests, saying they are unethical and unnecessary, but ran into opposition from the country's powerful pharmaceuticals lobby, which warned of the economic damage such a ban c...