Swiss look set to reject animal testing ban in referendum

Trump's complaint about Pelosi ripping up his speech could come back to haunt him: WaPo reporter
February 13, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany made the case that Donald Trump's rant after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripped up a copy of one of his speeches could give the Justice Department a leg up with charging the former President.
In February of 2020, the Democratic leader made a show of ripping Trump's speech up on national TV after he delivered the annual State of the Union address.
That, in turn, led Trump to rage at reporters that her actions were "very illegal" before claiming it was "very disrespectful to the chambers and the country."
Trump's "illegal" claim was based on a belief that Pelosi could be prosecuted for shredding an official government document.
Now that there are reports that Trump not only tore apart official documents but also reportedly tried to flush paperwork down White House toilets in violation of the Presidential Records Act, Alemany claimed the DOJ might use Trump's whining about Pelosi against him.
"I think that is a key question that if the Department of Justice decides to investigate the former president's mishandling of these documents, that's a question they're going to be looking to answer, was this negligence or was this intentional?" Alemany remarked. "Was the former president aware of what he was doing was wrong and systemically wrong and deliberate? Or was this, like a lot of things that were sloppily done throughout the Trump administration, just poorly handled and the process skirted over?"
"Of course, there is a very fine line between those two things," she admitted before continuing, "But there was a lot of legal hand-wringing done this week. There seems to be two separate issues here, one: did the president violate the Presidential Records Act, and if so, how would the archives go about trying to punish the president because of those violations? And then, two: did the president mishandle classified information, which can be an even bigger legal issue that the president is facing."
"There are two important things to point out here," she continued. "One, he is the former president, and, two, all of these documents have not gone through -- or at least some of the documents that we know of have not gone through the declassification process, and were again, still clearly marked as classified."
Watch below:
MSNBC 02 13 2022 13 28 48 youtu.be
'You've had your time': Police initiate mass arrests to re-take Canadian border bridge from 'truckers'
February 13, 2022
Authorities in Windsor, Ontario initiated mass arrests on Sunday in order to re-open a U.S.-Canadian border bridge that had been closed by protesters who oppose vaccine mandates for truckers.
The Associated Press reported that at least 12 protesters were peacefully arrested Sunday morning. Windsor Mayor Drew Kiklens said that he hoped the bridge would be re-opened before the end of the day. The border crossing is an important conduit for Detroit's automotive industry.
Video shows Windsor police politely warning protesters to leave.
"You've been given a warning," one officer can be heard saying. "Time to go home."
"You've had your time," another officer says.
Police have told protesters they’ll be arrested if they don’t leave pic.twitter.com/3Io55s4yLj
— Ellen Mauro (@EMauroCBC) February 13, 2022
The arrests reportedly began several hours later.
In one video shared by CBC correspondent Ellen Mauro, a man is seen being arrested as his red pickup truck blocks traffic. The man vows to continue protesting despite being taken into custody.
This man who was blocking the lane with his pick up arrested by police pic.twitter.com/rPT1k1g9u4
— Ellen Mauro (@EMauroCBC) February 13, 2022
'Far-right road shows' are turning Christian churches into hotbeds of insurrection: conservative
February 13, 2022
According to longtime political columnist David French, the next insurrection is likely being planned at a church that has been inviting Christian nationalists to visit and make their case.
In his column for the Dispatch titled, "The Seeds of Political Violence Are Being Sown in Church," French -- who has often written about his Christian beliefs -- warned that so-called "Christian road-shows" are hitting the churches and are having a frightening influence on parishioners.
"If you think it’s remotely unusual that a truly extremist event (which included more than one person who’d called for hanging his political opponents) was held at a church, then you’re not familiar with far-right road shows that are stoking extremism in church after church at event after event," French wrote before asking, "It is always difficult to know when and how to cover extremism. Does highlighting a fringe provide an artificial sense of their danger and strength, in much the same way that 'nutpicking' works in online spaces to exaggerate the extremism of your opponents? Or does ignoring a fringe allow it to flourish outside the spotlight and shock the nation when it finally emerges?"
The answer, he claimed, is that with the growth of Christian nationalism "the bar for concern has been passed by any conceivable measure."
"When a movement is strong enough to storm the Capitol, then it is worth continued monitoring and continued concern. Moreover, it’s important to understand why it continues to flourish, and why it is so difficult to understand, much less combat," he explained before cautioning, "We have to be careful."
"When dealing with a potentially insurrectionary subculture, it’s important to separate it from the population. Wrongly tie them to the mainstream, and members of the mainstream may wrongly see the insurrectionists as allies," he advised. " But underreaction can be dangerous too. We know that fanatical religious subcultures can do an immense amount of damage to the body politic. We know that they can be both deadly and destabilizing. A Christian political movement that’s so focused on the threat from the left can often unwittingly facilitate the rise of radicals, through sins of both commission and omission."
According to French, Christians should already be fully cognisant -- after Jan 6th of last year -- that the far-right has already shown itself to be "vicious," and that silence is an iffy option.
"Silence is the safe course. For all the (legitimate) talk of cancel culture from the left, many Christians self-censor out of fear of the right. They know Michael Flynn is dangerous, but saying so out loud carries a cost. So they remain silent. They stay in their anti-left lane," he wrote. " The proper response to fear and fanaticism is reason and faith. It’s demonstrating by word and deed that the response even to the worst forms of extremism on the left is not to stampede to extremism on the other side. But we have to know what we face, and what we face is an Christian subculture that is full of terrible religious purpose. The seeds of renewed political violence are being sown in churches across our land."
