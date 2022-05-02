Swiss parliament gets climate lecture after father's hunger strike

With Toobin describing the proceedings as a "very promising investigation," Murray noted the grand jury make take months before coming to any conclusions.

And those conclusions could go beyond the former president who called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger looking for just enough votes to flip the state's 16 Electoral College votes away from eventual winner Joe Biden.

"How big is this investigation?" host Bolduan prompted. "What is the sense that you're getting and how big is this also for this D.A.?"

"They're certainly looking into a number of matters beyond what they know from Georgia officials like Brad Raffensperger, who was talking to Donald Trump," Murray explained. "They've also made it clear they're looking into Rudy Giuliani giving a presentation for Georgia state lawmakers where he spread a bunch of conspiracies. They're looking into a phone call between Lindsey Graham, the senator, and a phone call he had with Raffensperger."

"And if she subpoenas people like Giuliani and Mark Meadows, that would be uncomfortable," she added. "This is a big deal for her. She's a Democrat; people are already looking at this as a politically motivated investigation. She's sinking resources into this at a time when there is a lot of rising crime here and in a number of big cities. In a way she has to justify the resources and time she's putting into this when a lot of folks here are more concerned about local matters."

Watch below:

CNN 05 02 2022 11 17 58 www.youtube.com

RELATED: 'Trump probably should be concerned' he'll have to testify before Georgia grand jury: former DA