Swiss parliament gets climate lecture after father's hunger strike

By Emma Farge and Cecile Mantovani BERN (Reuters) -Climate scientists took turns to deliver speeches on the perils of global warming to the Swiss parliament on Monday in an event triggered by the hunger strike of a frustrated Swiss father on its doorstep last year. Guillermo Fernandez, a father of three, ended a 39-day hunger strike in December when the government submitted to his demand for the session. "It's really fantastic to be here knowing that today the facts are going to be laid out to parliament and the whole Swiss people," he told Reuters in Federal Square, the location of his strike...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham could be swept up in Trump Georgia grand jury proceedings: CNN
May 02, 2022
Reporting from in front of the Fulton County Justice Center & Courts as District Attorney Fani Willis seats a special grand jury to hear evidence that Donald Trump attempted to tamper with Georgia's presidential election results in 2020, CNN's Sara Murray pointed out that the investigation could expand and draw in members of the former president's inner circle.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Murray claimed subpoenas could be slated in the future for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows over their involvement.
With Toobin describing the proceedings as a "very promising investigation," Murray noted the grand jury make take months before coming to any conclusions.
And those conclusions could go beyond the former president who called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger looking for just enough votes to flip the state's 16 Electoral College votes away from eventual winner Joe Biden.
"How big is this investigation?" host Bolduan prompted. "What is the sense that you're getting and how big is this also for this D.A.?"
"They're certainly looking into a number of matters beyond what they know from Georgia officials like Brad Raffensperger, who was talking to Donald Trump," Murray explained. "They've also made it clear they're looking into Rudy Giuliani giving a presentation for Georgia state lawmakers where he spread a bunch of conspiracies. They're looking into a phone call between Lindsey Graham, the senator, and a phone call he had with Raffensperger."
"And if she subpoenas people like Giuliani and Mark Meadows, that would be uncomfortable," she added. "This is a big deal for her. She's a Democrat; people are already looking at this as a politically motivated investigation. She's sinking resources into this at a time when there is a lot of rising crime here and in a number of big cities. In a way she has to justify the resources and time she's putting into this when a lot of folks here are more concerned about local matters."
Watch below:
CNN 05 02 2022 11 17 58 www.youtube.com
RELATED: 'Trump probably should be concerned' he'll have to testify before Georgia grand jury: former DA
CONTINUE READING Show less
Thomas Webster, a former New York City Police officer, has been found guilty on all counts related to his participation in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.
After deliberating for only a couple of hours, a jury returned with a guilty verdict for Webster on six charges that included assaulting a police officer, interfering with police during a civil disorder, and illegally being in a restricted area outside the Capitol with a weapon.
Webster was caught on camera assaulting a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer during the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6th, 2021. Video also showed him swinging a flagpole at police during the riots.
As NBC News reported last month, Webster tried to convince jurors that it was the officer who was the aggressor in their confrontation, and offered up a particularly novel justification for why he was seen in one video grabbing the officer's gas mask.
"I wanted him to see my hands, and I pushed against his gas mask," Webster claimed.
RELATED: Jan. 6 committee sends voluntary interview requests to three MAGA lawmakers
CONTINUE READING Show less
Jan. 6 committee sends voluntary interview requests to three MAGA lawmakers
May 02, 2022
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has sent voluntary interview requests to three Republican lawmakers involved in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss.
The panel notified Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) that congressional investigators would like to ask them about their potential involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, reported Politico's Kyle Cheney.
NEWS: Jan. 6 select committee seeks information from:\n\nRep. Andy Biggs\nRep. Mo Brooks\nRep. Ronny Jackson— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1651505601
Biggs and Brooks have been linked to Ali Alexander and other organizers of the "Stop the Steal" rally that Trump addressed just before the start of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Jackson was mentioned in text conversations by Oath Keepers members during the riot.
Jackson denied that he had ever heard of the Oath Keepers or its co-founder Stewart Rhodes, who has been indicted for seditious conspiracy over his plot to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.
RELATED: 'Trump probably should be concerned' he'll have to testify before Georgia grand jury: former DA
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}