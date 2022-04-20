'Absolute disgrace!' Outrage erupts after video shows Syracuse police detaining a sobbing Black child

On Tuesday, The Post-Standard reported that a viral video shows police officers in Syracuse, New York, detaining a crying Black child and putting him into a police vehicle over the alleged theft of a bag of chips.

The boy's father, Anthony Weah, told the publication that he was running an errand Sunday when he got a call from Syracuse police, informing him that officers were at his house with his three sons. They were accused of stealing chips from a store.

Video of the incident shows a Syracuse police officer holding one of the boys as he takes him to a marked police vehicle. Meanwhile, bystanders berate police and urge them to let the child go.

"Why would the police treat that child like that?" Weah said. "Over a $3 bag of chips."

The video has sparked outrage on social media. "This is an absolute disgrace! Shame on those officers. That poor kid was traumatized. Look at his face!" said KRCG 13 reporter Kevin Ryans.

In a statement, the Syracuse Police Department said: "We are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City's northside. The incident, including the Officers' actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed. There is some misinformation involving this case. The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed."

The Syracuse Police Department has come under racial controversy before. Last year, a Black officer with laudations from the city alleged that white colleagues derailed his career by accusing him of "gang" membership, on the basis that he listened to rap music.



Watch the video below: