Taliban calls for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake

By Charlotte Greenfield KABUL (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following the earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.1-magnitude quake that struck the east of the country early on Wednesday destroyed or damaged 10,000 homes and injured about 2,000 people, straining the country's fragile health system and posing a major test for the ruling Taliban. "The Islamic Emirate is asking the world to give the Afghans their most basic rig...