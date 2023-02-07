Former Fox analyst claims the news network continues to 'retaliate' against her
FILE PHOTO - A Fox News channel sign is seen on a television vehicle outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tamara Holder, a former Fox News analyst who represented liberal and progressive viewpoints on the channel, says her 2017 lawsuit settlement with Fox News for sexual harassment was not the end, but only the beginning of being openly retaliated against by the media outlet.

Holder said Fox News has found different ways to tarnish her reputation that have had a negative impact on her career.

Their latest tactic, according to Holder, has been to remove all references to her now-canceled show Sports Court. Sports Court was offered on Fox's digital platform.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Holder said, "Fox News expects me to live in a debilitating state of anger towards them, as they continue to find ways to retaliate against me and wipe me from their history books."

Holder reiterated a common complaint about the network's corporate culture of degrading, demeaning and devaluing women at Fox News.

"They are a mad wizard behind the curtain and hide their bad deeds," said Holder. "They couldn't just let me live and keep what I worked for. It's punitive."

