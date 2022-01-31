Tamir Rice's family slams DOJ's decision not to reopen civil rights investigation into cop who killed him

This Friday, the Department of Justice denied a request to reopen a civil rights investigation into the 2014 police killing of Tamir Rice.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Rice's mother, Samaria Rice, slammed the DOJ's decision.

“I think they’re pitiful and pathetic, and at this point no one is going to get justice when it comes to police shootings in America," she said.

Rice was killed while playing with a toy gun outdoors when two Cleveland Police officer pulled up. One of them, Officer Timothy Loehmann, shot Rice.

In a letter this Friday, the head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, said the 2020 ruling that determined an investigation would not conclude that the officer had committed a federal civil rights violation would stand.

She went on to say that Rice's death was a “tragic loss” and “by no means should you view the Department’s 2020 decision as an exoneration of Timothy Loehmann’s actions.”

Read the full report over at BuzzFeed News.

