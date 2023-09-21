Body cam catches white cop berating Black bystanders during  takedown: 'Who runs these streets?'

Body cam footage captured a white Florida police officer taunting and cursing at a group of mainly Black bystanders during a narcotics arrest, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Officer Dukagjin Maxhuni, a 10-year-veteran, was issued a written reprimand by the Tampa Police Department and transferred to another division. But according to the head of the Hillsborough County branch of the NAACP, the incident showed abuse of the local Black community that's instilled in the police department.

The video shows Maxhuni getting out of his cruiser and taking down a fleeing suspect with a kick. He then responds to some inaudible comments from bystanders who were on the scene.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

“You f--king broke my glasses you piece of s--t,” Maxhuni said to the suspect, telling bystanders, "That was one hell of a flying knee from me, guys!”

“You should have seen it, it was good. It’s on body camera, I’ll show it to you. It was awesome," he said.

He then started following group of people who seemingly shouted in his direction.

“Hey, hey, you’re not going to do anything,” Maxhuni said. “What are you gonna do?”

“You wanna be a tough guy? Come talk to me now,” he said at another point in the video. “You little b--ch boy.”

“Hey come stand up to me, I’m standing right here motherf---er,” Maxhuni said. “Motherf---ers, you should know who runs these f----ing streets, and it ain’t you all.”

READ MORE: Joint Chiefs of Staff chair warns Trump will 'start throwing people in jail' in 2025 — himself included

In a statement, the Tampa Police Department said Maxhuni violated the department’s standards of conduct and also violated “courtesy to the public” rules.

“These actions and statements were in direct contradiction with the established tenets and mission of the Tampa Police Department,” the department said.

Watch the video below or at this link.