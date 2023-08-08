Tampa mayor reels in $1.1 million of cocaine during family fishing trip: report

While fishing with her family off the Florida Keys, Tampa mayor Jane Castor reeled in a package containing 70 pounds of cocaine, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

After pulling the package out of the water, she contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and reported the find along with the exact location. The cocaine was then confiscated by Miami Border Patrol agents, the Times reported.

The package contained 25 bricks of the drug, estimated to be worth $1.1 million.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said.



Before she was mayor, Castor was served 31 years in the Tampa Police Department.

According to her website, she served "in nearly every capacity and in nearly every neighborhood of the city." She also became Tampa's first female police chief in 2009.