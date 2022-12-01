'Finally facing justice': Stewart Rhodes wife 'thrilled' over husband’s conviction
Screengrab.

The estranged wife of Elmer Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers organization, is speaking out to share her reaction to his conviction for the role he played during the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Speaking to Business Insider, Tasha Adams admitted that she is "thrilled" Rhodes will be held accountable for his actions; something she insists has never happened before. "I am thrilled that he's finally facing justice," she said.

"I am beyond happy," Adams told the news outlet. "He has absolutely never had to face a consequence in his entire life. This will be the very first time. He's spent his life making others pay; this was past due for him."

Adams' latest remarks follow her previous interview where she shed light on her tumultuous relationship with Rhodes.

Per the news outlet: "The two met in Las Vegas in 1991 and married three years later. Throughout their relationship, Adams said Rhodes was controlling and often snapped at her and the children."

"He just viciously pushed every psychological button after just the slightest request of him," Adams said as she also recalled his mistreatment of their children. Insider also reports that Adams indicated that he "would also grab their children's upper arms or hit them while no one was looking."

The convictions of Rhodes and Oath Keepers member Kelly Meggs serve as a pivotal victory for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) because this is the first time prosecutors have managed to convince a jury that the U.S. Capitol riots were the result of an organized, premeditated plot.

Speaking to Insider, Michael McDaniel, Director of the Cooley Law School's Homeland Law department, explained just how difficult it is for prosecutors to make their case in this situation.

"You have to have an agreement to carry out a criminal act. Secondly, it has to be criminal, it has to be illegal. Third, you have to knowingly participate," McDaniels said. "The prosecutor has to prove that the individuals who have been indicted now knew that this was an activity on behalf of everybody involved. And then there has to be some overt act, you have to be advancing the goal of the conspiracy."

