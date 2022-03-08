Florida teacher allegedly bites two students who didn't want her to take a pickle jar

A Florida teacher is facing charges after police say she bit two students over a jar of pickles, WFLA reports.

The aunt of one of the students says Rhonda Rice tried to take the jar while her 15-year-old nephew and the other student were working at the school store. When the students tried to take the jar back, that's when Toro started biting.

“She just bit them on the forearm and, of course, they released and she was able to get the pickles but there’s other ways to do that,” said the student's aunt, Kathy Toro.

Rice reportedly claimed she "licked" the students and was just playing around, but Toro said even so, it’s still not acceptable.

Rice faces two charges of misdemeanor battery. She was relocated to another school after the incident but has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

