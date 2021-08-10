Teacher goes on trial in Berlin for 'sado-cannibalism'
The defendant (L), 41-year-old secondary school teacher, covers his face while attending a hearing at a courtroom. The maths and chemistry teacher, identified in the German media simply as Stefan R under the nation's strict privacy laws, is alleged to have killed a 43-year-old powerline technician in his apartment shortly after meeting him on a dating website last year. Paul Zinken/dpa
The defendant (L), 41-year-old secondary school teacher, covers his face while attending a hearing at a courtroom. The maths and chemistry teacher, identified in the German media simply as Stefan R under the nation's strict privacy laws, is alleged to have killed a 43-year-old powerline technician in his apartment shortly after meeting him on a dating website last year. Paul Zinken/dpa

A 41-year-old teacher goes on trial in Germany on Tuesday accused of sado-cannibalism for sexual gratification.

The teacher identified in the German media as Stefan R under the nation’s strict privacy laws, is alleged to have killed a 43-year-old technician in his apartment shortly after meeting him on a dating website.

He then allegedly cut up the victim, identified as Stefan T, and dumped the body parts at various locations across Berlin.

The prosecution plans to argue there was a "sadistic-cannibalistic sexual motivation for the crime" after the suspect allegedly ate parts of the corpse.

The defendant, 41-year-old secondary school teacher, covers his face while attending a hearing at a courtroom. The maths and chemistry teacher, identified in the German media simply as Stefan R under the nation's strict privacy laws, is alleged to have killed a 43-year-old powerline technician in his apartment shortly after meeting him on a dating website last year. Paul Zinken/dpa
The defendant, 41-year-old secondary school teacher, covers his face while attending a hearing at a courtroom. The maths and chemistry teacher, identified in the German media simply as Stefan R under the nation's strict privacy laws, is alleged to have killed a 43-year-old powerline technician in his apartment shortly after meeting him on a dating website last year. Paul Zinken/dpa