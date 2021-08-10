Teacher goes on trial in Berlin for 'sado-cannibalism'

Hagan explores how the Florida-based National Enquirer, launched by a childhood friend of Trump mentor Roy Cohn, fueled not only the former president's ascent but also gave rise to the "paranoid and factually challenged style" of modern right-wing media outlets such as Fox News and Newsmax.

He also visits with Trump confidant and convicted felon Roger Stone, who takes him to a MAGA bar. "If you're 18 and trying to get laid, this is the place to go," an unvaccinated Stone says, before almost getting in a fistfight. Then there is Ann Coulter, who gives Hagan a "right-wing tour" of Palm Beach County and later declares that both she and close friend Matt Drudge, shunned by Trumpworld for daring to criticize the former president, are leaving Florida.

Hagan and Stone also dine with with notoriously Islamophobic right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer, who explains the appeal of the Sunshine State for her and other like-minded folks.

"All roads lead to Mar-a-Lago," Loomer says. "Anybody who is anybody, who wants to be somebody in politics, has to formulate their political career and build up a donor base and establish themselves in Palm Beach County. This is where the political power within the right wing or the America First movement is centralized. ... I was with President Trump three times in one week."

Hagan calls it a "safe space from liberals."

Finally, there is Toni Holt Kramer, the founder of the Trumpettes, a pro-Trump socialite group that includes the former president's daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as an honorary member.

For the Trumpettes and apparently many others, Hagan explains, "the Trump presidency was one long Mar-a-Lago function, a parade of right-wing political stars who came for dinner and photographs."

"He's superman," Holt Kramer says of Trump.

