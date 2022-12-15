Tech counties boomed in pandemic, new data shows
An aerial view of the Apple headquarters on April 28, 2017, in Cupertino, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

The pandemic was an economic boon for the nation’s tech centers last year, but the tide already has turned as consumers’ demand for remote work software, delivered food and streaming entertainment subsides. Tech-driven counties in California’s Silicon Valley and around Seattle, Washington, and Austin, Texas, boomed as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, according to a Stateline analysis of new data on economic output released this month by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. The analysis of 2019-2021 changes in county-by-county gross domestic product, known as GDP, shows how local economies fare...