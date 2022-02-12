GOP lawmaker whines Jan 6th riot committee 'has made it tougher on freedom-loving Republicans'
Ted Budd for Congess website

According to a report from the Charlotte News-Observer, a North Carolina lawmaker serving his second term in the House went on the radio and complained that Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) are making life hard for "freedom-loving Republicans."

Rep. Tedd Budd (R-NC), who owns a gun store in Rural Hall, N.C., visited with radio personality Lars Larson on Wednesday where he lashed out at his Republican colleagues -- who were just censured by the RNC setting off a war within the party -- and complained that they are being "divisive".

Asked about comments recently made by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) where he called Jan 6th "a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next,” Budd blamed Kinzinger and Cheney for creating problems for Republicans.

"Well, I’ll tell you what, Liz (Cheney) and Adam Kinzinger have really been so divisive, you know, with this false moralism. They are trying to, you know, save something that didn’t need to be saved. It’s a false narrative," Budd, who is running for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat, explained. "They played right into the Democrats’ trap, and has made it tougher on freedom-loving Republicans, than if they had just stayed away from (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi’s highly partisan, highly selfish trap.”

Former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-NC) who is also seeking the open Senate seat, pushed back at Budd and praised McConnell, issuing a statement that explained, "I want to compliment Mitch McConnell. He was right to call out our own party leaders for not being clear and concise about what we mean by ‘legitimate political discourse.’”

