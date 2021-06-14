Trump-endorsed candidate proud to announce he’s losing GOP primary by 26% points: report

The candidate Donald Trump endorsed in the GOP primary to replace retiring North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr released an internal poll showing him losing the Republican nomination by 26% points.
Earlier this month, Trump made a surprise endorsement of Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) after his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, announced she would not be seeking the seat.
Shortly after the endorsement, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory — who is also running in the GOP primary — declared Budd unelectable.
Budd released a poll showing McCrory leading the race by receiving 45% of the primary vote, while Budd only received 19% of the vote.
Trump has repeatedly hyped the power of his endorsements, even though it hasn't always reflected reality.
"For all his power within the GOP, Trump does not have a perfect record as a kingmaker," New York magazine writer Ed Kilgore noted on Saturday, before the poll was released.
"In deep-red and very Trump-y Alabama in 2017 in the special election created when Jeff Sessions (briefly) became attorney general, the president endorsed the appointed senator Luther Strange in the GOP primary and a runoff, and then endorsed the wild man who beat Strange, Judge Roy Moore, in the general election. He went zero-for-three," Kilgore noted.
