Trump-endorsed candidate proud to announce he’s losing GOP primary by 26% points: report
Ted Budd on Facebook.

The candidate Donald Trump endorsed in the GOP primary to replace retiring North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr released an internal poll showing him losing the Republican nomination by 26% points.

Earlier this month, Trump made a surprise endorsement of Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) after his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, announced she would not be seeking the seat.

Shortly after the endorsement, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory — who is also running in the GOP primary — declared Budd unelectable.

Budd released a poll showing McCrory leading the race by receiving 45% of the primary vote, while Budd only received 19% of the vote.

Trump has repeatedly hyped the power of his endorsements, even though it hasn't always reflected reality.

"For all his power within the GOP, Trump does not have a perfect record as a kingmaker," New York magazine writer Ed Kilgore noted on Saturday, before the poll was released.

"In deep-red and very Trump-y Alabama in 2017 in the special election created when Jeff Sessions (briefly) became attorney general, the president endorsed the appointed senator Luther Strange in the GOP primary and a runoff, and then endorsed the wild man who beat Strange, Judge Roy Moore, in the general election. He went zero-for-three," Kilgore noted.