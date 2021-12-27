Here's why Ted Cruz 'probably shouldn't start writing his acceptance speech' for 2024 GOP nomination
Senator Ted Cruz (Gage Skidmore)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been positioning himself as the successor to Donald Trump, but an analysis shows he might be getting ahead of himself.

The Texas Republican finished second to Trump in the 2016 Republican Party primary race, and history has shown the GOP tends to favor runners up for the next campaign -- which Cruz has made clear he would likely pursue again as soon as 2024, reported MSNBC.

"He probably shouldn't start writing his acceptance speech just yet" wrote columnist Steve Benen.

While nearly all GOP nominees since 1980 were the second-place finisher in the previous election cycle, there have been two exceptions -- both Pat Buchanan and Rick Santorum tried to build on their momentum from 1996 and 2012, respectively, only to be crushed by George W. Bush and Trump.

"The runner-up is 'almost always the next nominee'?" Benen wrote. "Not exactly. The next-in-line thesis works, except when it doesn't."

"I won't pretend to know what the GOP's 2024 field will look like, or who the top contenders will be," he added. "But I think it's safe to say historical patterns like these are more fun trivialities than reliable predictors of future events."

