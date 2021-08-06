Ted Cruz takes offense at The Daily Show mocking his Yiddish -- and it backfires spectacularly
Sen. Ted Cruz on Facebook.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attempted to show off his Yiddish skills after being mocked by The Daily Show.

The comedy show posted a video of Cruz pronouncing the word "chutzpah" multiple times, with a clip of Larry David at the end.

"Shut the f*ck up, okay?" David said. "Shut the f*ck up."

Cruz was born in Canada, which has a smaller percentage of Jewish citizens than America, and went to two private Christian high schools, but continued to try and show off his Yiddish bona fides in response to the video.

"Trevor Noah is a putz," Cruz declared.

But his comment ignited even more mockery:










