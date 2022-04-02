Harvard alum Ted Cruz attempted to dunk on Yale — ended up imagining himself naked with college kids

Screengrab.
Things got a little awkward as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) imagined himself naked with college students during an appearance on a far-right podcast.
Cruz, who graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School, was asked about an upcoming event he is attending at Yale Law School.
"Senator, I hope that you're going to wear Princeton and Harvard gear on stage at Yale, right?" Liz Wheeler asked.
"You know, I'm assuming Yale requires that we be in like a smoking jacket with maybe a like Sherlock Holmes pipe and some Madeira," Cruz said.
"Or, I don't know, has it gone more hippie than that? Do we have to be like, like, like nude and taking peyote or something?" he wondered.
