Ted Cruz voices contempt for candidates who ‘have no realistic chance of success’
GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Saturday complained about Republican candidates who wage political contests that have no chance of winning.

Speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, Cruz discussed his view of why there was not a red wave for the GOP in the 2022 midterms.

"There are lots of people that want to point the finger at Donald Trump and point to the quality of candidates and it's right, quality candidates matter," Cruz said.

In August, with Trump-endorsed candidates trailing in the polls, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell attributed the problem to "candidate quality."

"I will say, some of the nominees, particularly some of the gubernatorial nominees, who raised next to no money, ran no TV commercials and didn't really run a campaign... dammit, this is serious business," Cruz said.

"So I'm frustrated when my party fields candidates who have no realistic chance of success," he said.

Also on Saturday, Cruz left the door open to challenging Donald Trump for the presidential nomination instead of running for re-election in Texas.

