Ted Cruz said guns in banks made them safe just days before Louisville shooting: report
Senator Ted Cruz (BILL CLARK/POOL/AFP)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) highlighted armed officers at banks to suggest more firearms on school campuses would make them safer – just 10 days before five people were killed in a bank shooting in Louisville, according to a report.

The Independent said Cruz tweeted on March 31: ““When you go to the bank and you deposit money in the bank, there are armed police officers at the bank. Why? Because we want to protect the money we save. Why on earth do we protect a stupid deposit more than our children?

“We have an opportunity right now to double the police officers on campus and keep kids safe.”

Cruz’s example did age well, the Independent said. On Monday, five people and the gunman were killed and eight others injured at the Old National Bank in Louisville when a suspected disgruntled employee opened fire.

“Ted, because of your ongoing bull**** & refusal to deal with guns, this is the reality for all, including law enforcement,” gun control activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in Parkland School Shooting, tweeted.

Cruz’s office did not respond to requests for comment from the Independent.

