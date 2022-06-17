John Eastman stole Ted Cruz’s title as Michael Luttig’s worst law clerk: Neil Katyal

The legal skills of GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas were called into question on MSNBC on Thursday evening.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell interviewed former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal after testimony from conservative former Judge Michael Luttig.

Luttig said he would have sacrificed his body to before pushing the legal concept that Pence could overturn the election.

"It was as profound as I could say in words, Lawrence," Katyal said.

"So when you call Judge Luttig distinguished, that undersells him," he explained. "And for conservatives, he's like the equivalent of President Reagan for judges."

"This is a guy who was number two on the shortlist of the Supreme Court, Justice Alito ultimately get got that seat, but this is as respected as die-hard conservative as you will find, and who is he saying that about the crazy advice, his own former law clerk, John Eastman," he explained.

"So guess congratulations for Ted Cruz today, because he's no longer Judge Luttig's worst law clerk," Katyal said

