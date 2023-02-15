Ted Cruz: Conversation with Elon Musk lays out 'road map' to 'go after' Big Tech
Ted Cruz speaks to guests at the Nebraska Steak Fry in 2021. (Right Cheer/Flickr)

United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News' The Sean Hannity Show to discuss his mission to work with billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk to expose the social media company's alleged "collusion" with Democrats, The Daily Beast reports.

The new ranking member on the Senate Commerce Committee, sent a letter to Meta, Google, Twitter and TikTok this week announcing the launch of "an oversight investigation" into the "Big Tech" companies for their reported "blacklisting" of content created and posted by conservatives.

Cruz believes the alleged "collusion" interferes with the right to freedom of speech, as host Sean Hannity mentioned.

Hannity asked the senator if he would perhaps place "Twitter in a different category now" — apart from the other social media companies — since that Musk has taken over and attempted to "clean it up."

Cruz responded "absolutely," suggesting Musk's buying Twitter is "a game changer" by "exposing the corruption and collusion with Democrats in Congress; the collusion with the Biden White House; the collusion with the deep state, FBI, CIA and the DOJ."

The senator suggested his recent conversation with Musk lays the groundwork for the future of the social media company and other "Big Tech" companies.

"Last week I spent over a half hour on the phone with Elon talking to him about what he is finding at Twitter and using that as a road map."

Referencing the alleged "collusion," Cruz said, "And I have to tell you that the folks at Google and YouTube and Facebook and Tik Tok — they are losing their minds because a member of the club wasn’t supposed to admit it."

Focused on ensuring conservatives are no longer silenced, the senator asserted, "I launched a full investigation into 'Big Tech' censorship, where we are going to take the 'Twitter Files'...[and] what Elon Musk has made public and use that as a road map to go after…all of Big Tech that is trying to silence conservatives."

He continued, "And we’re going to bring accountability, we're going to bring transparency, and we're going to shine a light and expose their collusion with Democrats in the deep state to try to silence conservatives."

Last week, the House GOP members held a hearing to question former Twitter executives, attempting to expose the "collusion." However, the hearing significantly backfired when Rep. Dan Connolly (D-VA) revealed former president Donald Trump contacted the social media company to have tweets removed.

Video