Ted Cruz criticizes Elmo for ‘aggressively’ advocating COVID vaccine for kids in new ‘Sesame Street’ PSA
Ted Cruz, R- Texas, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images North America/TNS

Elmo, the beloved red Muppet character on the long-running children’s television show “Sesame Street,” is now vaccinated against COVID-19 — but not everyone is happy. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to express his outrage at a public service announcement featuring Elmo and his dad Louie, which was designed to encourage parents and caregivers to get informed about COVID shots for younger kids. “You were super duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo,” Louie says during the 60-second spot. “Yeah, there was a little pinch, but it was OK,” the little furry red monster, who’s 6 1/2 years ol...