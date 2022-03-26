WATCH: Ted Cruz dominates late-night as the butt of jokes during brutal week opposing Judge Jackson

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was the butt of jokes from late-night comedians as he spent the week opposing the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Texas Republican's week got off to a bad start when he had an incident with police at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana.
Jimmy Kimmel added imagined audio to the video that included the phrase "anal glands" and mentioned pornography.
Ted Cruz had a meltdown at the airport and we\u2019ve got the exclusive audio!pic.twitter.com/ScXdRUP9jV— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@Jimmy Kimmel Live) 1647921774
Kimmel as described Cruz of putting on a "three-ring circle jerk" with Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Senators Hawley, Graham and Cruz put on a three ring circle jerk\u2026pic.twitter.com/A3YRSs5DVU— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@Jimmy Kimmel Live) 1648094756
The Daily Show mocked the junior senator from Texas for his line of questioning wondering if he could become Asian.
Imagine going to a job interview and the person interviewing you asks if he can be Asianhttps://twitter.com/Mediaite/status/1506710696574210059\u00a0\u2026— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1648067888
The Daily Show also mocked Cruz for driving sales of books he criticizes.
Want your book to be an instant best-seller? At Cruz Missile PR, we guarantee Ted Cruz will denounce your bookpic.twitter.com/Sxu6lxBL9e— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1648235721
Kimmel imaged Cruz winning an award as outstanding supporting actress.
So many impressive wins at The Awful People\u2019s Choice Awards this year! pic.twitter.com/zl7BX9V031— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@Jimmy Kimmel Live) 1648180457