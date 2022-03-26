WATCH: Ted Cruz dominates late-night as the butt of jokes during brutal week opposing Judge Jackson

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was the butt of jokes from late-night comedians as he spent the week opposing the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Texas Republican's week got off to a bad start when he had an incident with police at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana.

Jimmy Kimmel added imagined audio to the video that included the phrase "anal glands" and mentioned pornography.

Kimmel as described Cruz of putting on a "three-ring circle jerk" with Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The Daily Show mocked the junior senator from Texas for his line of questioning wondering if he could become Asian.

The Daily Show also mocked Cruz for driving sales of books he criticizes.

Kimmel imaged Cruz winning an award as outstanding supporting actress.



