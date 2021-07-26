Ted Cruz flattened for whining the 1/6 committee isn't bipartisan after voting against a bipartisan commission

Texas Republican Ted Cruz couldn't help himself. On Sunday, the senator lashed out at Democrats without even a hint of irony. According to Cruz, the Jan. 6 committee isn't to his liking because it involves Republicans who supported impeaching Donald Trump for inciting a riot that led to an attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol.

Cruz had an opportunity to vote for a bipartisan commission where Republicans could appoint whoever they wanted and as many Republicans as they wanted. He voted against it progressing, leading Pelosi no other choice but to appoint Republicans who aren't to Donald Trump's liking.

Republicans intend to spend the majority of their time trashing the bipartisan committee because a former president, with no power, commands it for his own defense.







































