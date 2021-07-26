Ted Cruz flattened for whining the 1/6 committee isn't bipartisan after voting against a bipartisan commission

Texas Republican Ted Cruz couldn't help himself. On Sunday, the senator lashed out at Democrats without even a hint of irony. According to Cruz, the Jan. 6 committee isn't to his liking because it involves Republicans who supported impeaching Donald Trump for inciting a riot that led to an attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol.
Cruz had an opportunity to vote for a bipartisan commission where Republicans could appoint whoever they wanted and as many Republicans as they wanted. He voted against it progressing, leading Pelosi no other choice but to appoint Republicans who aren't to Donald Trump's liking.
Nancy Pelosi’s sham “commission” (consisting only of people who’ve already voted to impeach Trump): https://t.co/Q88LeIylgB— Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1627238048.0
Republicans intend to spend the majority of their time trashing the bipartisan committee because a former president, with no power, commands it for his own defense.
@tedcruz We all saw the crime on live TV. We already know what your part in the crime is.— Inhofe’s Snowball (@Inhofe’s Snowball) 1627240645.0
I think @tedcruz's new campaign logo is honest and brave. https://t.co/Yddtt68NAm— Joel Montfort 🌊 (@Joel Montfort 🌊) 1627236572.0
@tedcruz No jackass,….it’s comprised of people interested in getting to the bottom of what happened that day. https://t.co/0Lfn5yw3zQ— Bill Sauceda (@Bill Sauceda) 1627258270.0
@tedcruz You had your chance to be a part of this and said no.— Former Republican now GDI #Jan6NeverForget (@Former Republican now GDI #Jan6NeverForget) 1627238228.0
@tedcruz Suspects can't be part of the Commission, Rafael...— Andrew Hill (@Andrew Hill) 1627247218.0
I consider myself fairly objective fairly intelligent and fairly perceptive but for the life of me I can't figure… https://t.co/ZwSpWjUVf4— Roadrunner (@Roadrunner) 1627257519.0
@tedcruz She simply chose politicians instead of traitors.— 💙🦅 Anis Jerbi 🦅💙 (@💙🦅 Anis Jerbi 🦅💙) 1627259345.0
@tedcruz Should have voted for the BIPARTISAN FIRST THEN RAPHAEL.— Andrew Davis (@Andrew Davis) 1627259700.0