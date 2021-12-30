Ted Cruz dunked in mockery for mixing up Washington and Western Australia: 'Texas ain't sending their brightest'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mixed up Washington state and Western Australia in an attention-seeking tweet, and he was mocked by other social media users.
The Australian state has closed nightclubs and canceled dancing-based events for New Year's Eve as the omicron variant fuels another COVID-19 surge, but the Texas Republican reacted to a tweet from a right-wing provocateur to trash American Democrats because he apparently didn't understand the abbreviation "WA" was not a reference to the state of Washington.
"Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys," Cruz tweeted. "Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off."
Cruz quickly deleted the tweet after the error was pointed out, but he was still subjected to hours of mockery.
Since @tedcruz deleted this, I\u2019ll post as a reminder to all of us to DO YOUR RESEARCH before posting misinformation. WA means \u201cWestern Australia\u201d not Washington state.pic.twitter.com/jnZ2On7p9k— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1640839587
He\u2019s a rocket scientist— Gloria Nieto \ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84 (@Gloria Nieto \ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84\ud83c\udf84) 1640841000
Hey Ted, WA is Western Australia. But cool tweet. https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1476356717336309766\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@Rep. Eric Swalwell) 1640832337
Texas ain't sending us their brightest to the Senate.pic.twitter.com/Tmm9hmq8S9— Anthony Michael Kreis (@Anthony Michael Kreis) 1640829682
When you are so eager to "own the libs" you think Western Australia is Washington State.pic.twitter.com/iQuenIQLx5— Laura Resists \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Laura Resists \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1640866735
Good to see that Ted Cruz follows and takes his cues from British neo-Nazi Paul Joseph Watson.— The Doubtful Guest (@The Doubtful Guest) 1640868074