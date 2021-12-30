Ted Cruz dunked in mockery for mixing up Washington and Western Australia: 'Texas ain't sending their brightest'
Sen. Ted Cruz on Facebook.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mixed up Washington state and Western Australia in an attention-seeking tweet, and he was mocked by other social media users.

The Australian state has closed nightclubs and canceled dancing-based events for New Year's Eve as the omicron variant fuels another COVID-19 surge, but the Texas Republican reacted to a tweet from a right-wing provocateur to trash American Democrats because he apparently didn't understand the abbreviation "WA" was not a reference to the state of Washington.

"Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys," Cruz tweeted. "Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off."

Cruz quickly deleted the tweet after the error was pointed out, but he was still subjected to hours of mockery.






SmartNews