Ted Cruz’s daughter addresses speculation after self-inflicted stab wounds: ‘I’m not suicidal’
Ted Cruz speaks on the economy during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 4, 2022 in Washington, D.C.. - Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz’s teenage daughter is speaking out after she was hospitalized this week for reported self-inflicted stab wounds. Caroline Cruz, 14, took to TikTok Wednesday to address speculation regarding the self-inflicted stab wounds she reportedly sustained the day prior, which necessitated her being taken to the hospital. “I wanted to address this on my own because the media is … causing my mental health to be exploited for their gain,” said Cruz. “I also don’t enjoy the assumptions on why I did what I did.” The teen, who confirmed in the caption she was reading from a script, went on to di...