Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Florida after failing to appear in court

American rapper Tekashi 6 ix9ine cheers on the New York Mets during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Aug. 3, 2021, in Miami. - Eric Espada/Getty Images North America/TNS
Notorious rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Wednesday in Florida after failing to appear in court for a traffic violation. The controversial artist, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was clocked doing 136 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike on June 11, South Florida ABC affiliate WPLG reported. Hernandez, 27, was also cited for driving without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle. His arraignment was scheduled for July, according to TMZ, but he never showed up, so a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Cops picked up Hernandez around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to P...