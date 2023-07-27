Temperatures soar in eastern US, capping globe's record July

By Brendan O'Brien CHICAGO (Reuters) -An intensifying heat wave descended on the eastern United States on Thursday, prompting warnings about the dangers presented by the sweltering heat and humidity in the final days of a record-smashing July around the world. Some 180 million Americans - about half the population of the United States - are under heat watches and warnings, with temperatures and heat index values well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in the forecast until at least Saturday, the National Weather Service said. As temperatures soared midday on Thursday, President Joe Bi...
An official at the Washington D.C federal courthouse where a grand jury is investigating former President Donald Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election said no indictment had been returned Thursday and none was expected for the rest of the day, Politico’s Josh Gerstein reports.
Trump earlier in the day posted on his Truth Social website that his legal team met with the special counsel Jack Smith's investigators in what he described as a “productive” meeting.
“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country. No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!” Trump said.
GOP powerless to rescue Trump from trials despite his 'frequent begging': columnist
July 27, 2023
Earlier this week, Donald Trumpreleased a video asking Congress to "please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control."
“This continuing saga is retribution against me for winning and, even more importantly to them, election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election," Trump said. "It will be their updated form of rigging our most important election. Look at the polls, they can’t beat me. The only way they can win is to cheat and they cheat better than anybody has seen them cheat. Stop them now. Save our country.”
It wasn't the first time: "REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!” he wrote after being informed in June that he was the target of an investigation into his keeping of classified documents.
But according to MSNBC's Steve Benen, there's nothing his allies can do.
While Trump's dishonesty is well known, Benen contends that his "frequent begging" is much more interesting.
Benen writes that Trump's request makes no sense since Congress can't control who is and who isn't indicted. Also, even if Congress did take up his call, it would be solely done by Republicans, which wouldn't do much to change his circumstances. And even if Republicans did launch more investigations, it wouldn't make Trump's indictments disappear.
Read the full op-ed over at MSNBC.
'Your bills are racist!' House descends into chaos as Cori Bush yells at Steve Scalise
July 27, 2023
The U.S. House of Representatives descended into chaos on Thursday after Rep. Cori Bush (D-MI) accused Republicans of advancing "racist" bills.
During a debate on appropriations bills, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) vowed to pass Republican legislation.
"We invite all to come to work like we have come to work, to try to come to an agreement, not just to vote no, but to come to an agreement to solve these problems, to pass these bills," he said. "If both sides won't, we still will do that work."
"Your bills are racist!" Bush could be heard shouting.
The Speaker gaveled for the House to come to order, but Democrats booed instead.
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) later explained what her party wanted.
"We hope that you will say no to extremism, to hatred, to bigotry that is put into these appropriation bills, and say yes to solutions and fairness for the American people, and to build an economy where they can see themselves," she told her Republican colleagues.
