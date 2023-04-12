Tennessee Democrats see opportunity in wake of expulsions: Report

Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee are reportedly "supercharged" by the opportunities they see in the wake of the expulsion of two of their members last week.
Black Democrats Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were punished for purportedly leading a gun protest on the House floor with a bullhorn. Tennessee state speaker of the house Cameron Sexton said that the representatives' actions were "unacceptable," violated decorum rules, and were akin to the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, and the expulsions were clearly meant to represent that position, but there may be an unintended consequence, as well, according to a Politico report.
Both men are either back to their legislative work or soon will be, and the attention and new media coverage stemming from the incident could bolster Democrats in a state that is often considered a Republican stronghold, the report says. A Pew Research study found that 72% of conservatives in the state identify with the Republican party in some way.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we have to take advantage of,” state Sen. London Lamar, a Democrat in Memphis, said in a Politico interview.
The expulsions are reportedly being looked at as potentially helpful in terms of organizing and fundraising, with donations already pouring in, but they didn't change the foundational aspect of the political field in Tennessee, according to those interviewed by Politico.
“Nothing changes the fact that these districts are highly gerrymandered,” Lisa Quigley, a former chief of staff to Rep. Jim Cooper, said. Cooper purportedly didn’t seek reelection after his district was eliminated due to local redistricting.
"It’s going to take some really smart organizing all over the state, because none of us vote very well," Quigley added.
On the upside for Democrats, they reportedly see a renewed interest in their party that may aid their efforts to push back against Tennessee Republicans. Some Democrats think that, combined with new fundraising, it could make a key difference in upcoming elections.