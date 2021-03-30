Mother of injured DC officer unloads on the GOP after Trump claims Capitol rioters were ‘hugging and kissing’ police
(Screenshot via CNN/Twitter)

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon this Monday, the mother of a DC Police officer who was brutally assaulted during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 said that she and her family are outraged at former president Donald Trump's claim that the rioters posed "zero threat" and were even "hugging and kissing" police."

"For us, for our family, and for each and every police officer that I know that Michael's in touch with constantly, it's outrageous. It's so dehumanizing. It's so devaluing," Terry Fanone said.

"The thing that is so profound is after [Trump] made those statements, the silence that followed -- and where was the outrage from other people who were there ... and the silence to me implies indifference, and I could be wrong, but indifference and complicity," she said.

Her son, Michael Fanone, was stun-gunned several times and beaten with a flagpole during the violence. He suffered a heart attack and concussion on Jan. 6 and now suffers from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"That doesn't even begin to tell the story," Terry Fanone continued. "It doesn't even begin to tell the story of what our family went through and what he went through that day."

Watch the interview below: