Tesla leads in driver assisted technology crashes -- U.S. data

(Corrects headline to show crashes are not involving self-driving vehicles) By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc reported 273 vehicle crashes since July involving advanced driving assistance systems, more than any other automaker, according to data U.S. auto safety regulators released on Wednesday. Automakers and tech companies reported more than 500 crashes since June 2021, when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued an order requiring the information. But a U.S. safety board said the data was not standardized so it was hard to evaluate performance of...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Over the past few months, many journalists and pundits have credited the power of Donald Trump’s endorsements with determining the winners of Republican primaries.
Trump has made 203 candidate endorsements in the 2022 election cycle so far, targeting state, congressional, gubernatorial and even local races.
Based on the numbers alone, receiving a “Trump bump” seems like a surefire way to win an election. So far, 94% of Trump’s favored candidates have won their Republican primaries.
But as a political scientist who studies voting and public opinion, I have my doubts about the true power of Trump’s endorsements. Instead, it is more likely that most of the candidates Trump has chosen to endorse were already on track to win their respective races.
Political science says that endorsements do occasionally matter for determining election outcomes. But in most cases, their effects are far less potent than commentators might expect.
This is because endorsements are not made in a vacuum. Much like the endorsements of interest groups and political parties, the so-called “Trump bump” is mostly a reflection of the attributes a candidate already had before the endorsement.
Backing the winners
Candidates’ electoral fortunes mostly stem from whether they’re incumbents, which political party they belong to, their ideology and their political savvy. In turn, these attributes also determine who gets endorsed by prominent groups and people.
For this reason, Trump’s endorsements are an excellent lesson in what scholars call “reverse causality.” This is what happens when people mistake a phenomenon’s effects for its cause, like thinking that people holding umbrellas have caused it to rain. In this case, reverse causality implies that Trump’s favorite candidates are not more likely to win because of his endorsement.
To be sure, candidate endorsements can act as valuable cues for voters seeking to make informed decisions. Voters might think to themselves, “If this person, whom I trust and like, supports a candidate, then I should trust and like the candidate too.” This is especially true in elections in which little is known about the contenders.
Such mental shortcuts allow voters with limited knowledge of the candidates to vote according to their preferences. But in most cases, endorsements do little to persuade voters to shift their support from one candidate to another.
The real sources of the ‘Trump bump’
There are at least three other reasons that many of Trump’s favored candidates are finding success in 2022.
First, most of Trump’s endorsed candidates already hold office. This gives them a distinct electoral advantage. Only one of the congressional incumbents whom Trump endorsed lost in the primary. That candidate, Rep. Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina, chose to run in a new congressional district, partially scuttling his incumbency advantage.
The stellar performance of Trump-backed incumbents is unsurprising, because incumbents already have a nearly 100% chance of winning primaries. The rare primary upset of an incumbent, like the one that elected New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, normally sends shock waves through the political landscape.
Of course, Trump has also endorsed some challengers. Research shows that challengers raise more money if they receive high-profile endorsements. Trump’s endorsement might have had a similar effect.
But longtime incumbents often have even deeper pockets, making them difficult for challengers to defeat. The record reflects this reality: Of the nine Trump-endorsed challengers who have gone up against incumbents in primaries thus far, only three have managed to win.
Trump endorsements are also likely determined by a candidate’s quality, which can be defined as the extent to which a candidate possesses the skills, reputation and resources – including money – to win elections. High-quality candidates normally contest only those elections they know they can win. Key endorsers like Trump stake their reputation on their support for candidates, meaning they are probably choosy about whom to endorse. This helps to explain why not all vocally pro-Trump candidates have received his official blessing.
Finally, a candidate’s ideology plays an important role in determining winners, losers and support from endorsers. Trump is likely to endorse conservative candidates who align with his policy preferences – though not always. Successful conservative candidates run in districts and states with many conservative voters. Trump’s endorsement will merely clarify these voters’ affinity for the candidate, while reaffirming others’ decision to vote for someone else.
No endorsement, no problem for Republicans in ‘22
Before assigning Trump the credit for boosting candidates in the upcoming 2022 general election, observers should recognize the notorious difficulty of proving causation in the realm of electoral politics. 2022 is primed to be a banner year for Republican candidates, whether they receive a nod from Trump or not.
Midterm election years are almost always tough contests for the party of the incumbent president. Voters associate candidates down the ballot with the president’s performance in office. After an early honeymoon phase, presidential approval often slumps as midterm elections near, damaging the chances of congressional candidates.
A volatile economy is also bad news for the party of the incumbent. While presidents’ actions might not have much effect on national and global economic conditions, many voters blame the incumbent party anyway.
These factors combine to heavily favor Republican candidates this year. Trump’s endorsements are far less important for voting behavior than the political and economic context of this year’s elections.
Hopefully, when it comes time to discuss the reasons that some candidates won and others lost, commentators will keep these lessons from voting behavior research in mind.
By Ian Anson, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Republicans pretend they don’t care the Jan. 6 hearings – but they’re watching: Dem congressman
June 15, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) will take the lead in the House Select Committee hearing on Thursday where he will focus on the "pressure campaign" targeting former Vice President Mike Pence "both publicly and privately."
Aguilar spoke to Raw Story on Wednesday, saying that he's ready to "tell this next piece of the puzzle."
The first night of the public hearings earned 20 million television viewers. The number is akin to those who watch a major sports event. The first hearing happened in prime time when most Americans with 9-5 jobs were at home and able to watch.
Even the second day, which happened in the morning while most people were at work and the west coast was just waking up, was able to garner at least 10 million viewers who watched it live. As a comparison, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is the top-most viewed news program on cable and his viewership typically draws a little over 4 million viewers.
IN OTHER NEWS: GOP congresswoman has a message for Trump after defeating his endorsed candidate
Aguilar said that he expects "some theatrics" out of the GOP, "and if it's convenient for them to tell their constituents that they aren't watching then they aren't watching." He thinks that Republicans are watching, however, noting that "a lot of them are curious as to what's going on."
He went on to tell Raw Story that while Republicans might be presenting themselves as opponents to the hearing, "a lot of them were fact witnesses and were traumatized just like we were. Whether they want to acknowledge that is another thing. Some of them were in the same position that maybe we were in the immediate aftermath, right? And have since changed, i.e. Kevin McCarthy, for political purposes or convenient purposes. And, look, that's on them."
Aguilar explained that he and the committee are focused on telling the story and "I think history will judge the work."
With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Judge dismisses restraining orders against Democrat Joe Morrissey over 'unhinged' radio show outburst
June 15, 2022
A Republican delegate and a Democratic senator huddled in the corner of a courtroom Tuesday afternoon, trying to make out what was said on a garbled audio recording that captured some of the expletives hurled in a heated altercation last month in a Richmond radio studio.
“Is that: ‘I will f**king knock you down’?” asked Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, a lawyer who was representing two radio producers seeking restraining orders against Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.
As a judge looked on, Morrissey acknowledged he had said “Get the f**k out of my office” and called the station manager a “fat f**king pig.”
“At no time did I ever say ‘I’ll kick your ass,’” Morrissey insisted on the stand, contradicting the testimony offered by the radio employees, who said Morrissey’s May 4 studio outburst made them fear for their safety.
After a hearing that lasted more than four hours, retired Arlington County judge Thomas Kelley Jr. dismissed the preliminary restraining orders that had been granted against Morrissey over the studio incident, leaving Morrissey free to continue showing up to the South Richmond building that houses both the radio station and his Senate district office.
In an interview afterward, the senator said being Joe Morrissey often means “you have a bullseye on your back.” But he said he prevailed because “multiple observers” backed up his version of the story.
Kelley said he too heard the knockdown comment on the recording but concluded it didn’t rise to the level of overt threat necessary for a permanent restraining order, noting the setup of having a Democrat host a show on a right-wing talk radio network “at the very least is designed to generate controversy.”
“The court is put in the position of looking at what happened,” Kelley said, stressing that he had to look at Morrissey’s comment as one piece of a larger incident.
The incident last month occurred in the middle of a live-streamed episode of the “Fighting Joe Morrissey Show” on WJFN Radio, the network operated by conservative commentator John Fredericks. The show’s branding evokes Morrissey’s combative tendencies, featuring boxing gloves on its logo and incorporating the “Rocky” theme song.
After a newly hired producer, David Pascoe, pressed Morrissey on his stance on abortion rights and the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, Morrissey lashed out at both Pascoe and the station manager, Derek Clark. The episode has since been removed from the show’s Facebook page, but the video showed a visibly angry Morrissey yelling at coworkers offscreen and his legislative aide at one point grabbing his arm to try to pull him away.
“We saw Mr. Morrissey’s unhingedness. That enough is a threat,” Anderson said, adding that the two men who filed the complaints against Morrissey were raising legitimate “red flags” about disturbing behavior.
The judge denied a request from Morrissey’s lawyer, James Maloney, to collect attorney’s fees from the complainants, indicating he felt there was at least some validity to their claims even if they fell short legally.
During Tuesday’s hearing at the Richmond courthouse, Morrissey and his lawyer characterized the incident as a boisterous workplace reprimand of a new hire who was “undermining” the star of the show. Morrissey compared the incident to “an underling telling Tom Brady” how to play quarterback. Pascoe testified Morrissey threatened to “ruin” and “destroy” him, but Morrissey denied making the remarks.
“The words never came out of my mouth,” the senator said on the stand.
The blowup happened on Pascoe’s first day working on Morrissey’s show. While Pascoe claimed that there had been an agreement between Morrissey and himself to have a debate live on air, Morrissey said he had been taken aback by Pascoe’s unexpected interjections.
As someone who had just moved to the area but was aware of Morrissey’s checkered history, which includes a 1991 courthouse fistfight when Morrissey was Richmond’s top prosecutor, Pascoe said he was “sitting there aghast” watching a state senator erupt over being asked a political question.
“I’ve never had anybody in a professional setting act like this before… I left the studio because I didn’t feel safe,” Pascoe said.
The judge quickly dismissed Pascoe’s request for a restraining order but allowed a more in-depth examination of Clark’s request since the two producers claimed Morrissey made more direct verbal threats toward Clark.
Clark said he had called the police to the studio after an incident he believed could amount to assault. But after police said he would have to take further action to try to bring charges against Morrissey, he chose to wait and seek advice from lawyers and his employer. He and Pascoe ultimately sought preliminary restraining orders on May 20. The station also briefly brought in armed security guards for their protection, according to court testimony. Morrissey dismissed the guards’ presence as “bizarre.”
Many of the arguments presented in court hinged on video and audio recording evidence of the altercation, including the clip of the Facebook Live stream that was being broadcast at the time, as well as recordings captured by a reporter present outside the studio. Both sides agreed that the speech in question was sometimes “inaudible,” and that the video recording didn’t fully capture what occurred.
The dispute also centered on the question of who stood up from their chair first and who moved farther around the desk to confront the other person. Morrissey initially chastised Pascoe for suggesting the senator supported overturning Roe “in a roundabout way” but turned his ire toward Clark after Clark told Morrissey his behavior toward Pascoe was out of line.
Morrissey’s lawyer conceded the senator had used “colorful language” and said the episode may show a less-than-harmonious workplace, but argued there had been no serious threat of violence because Morrissey never touched the two men even though they were only separated by a desk.
“There was nothing preventing Mr. Morrissey from doing any kind of assaultive behavior he wanted,” Maloney said.
Clark testified that he had intervened to defend an employee who was being berated and calm the situation down.
“I was scared,” Clark said. “I thought he was going to hit me.”
But Morrissey and a witness called by Morrissey’s side, whose testimony the judge said he didn’t find credible, insisted it was Clark and Pascoe who had been the aggressors.
“It looked like Morrissey was about to get beat up by two guys,” said Tiffany Wilson, who testified she had been in the studio that day with a guest set to be interviewed in a later segment.
Morrissey and Wilson both claimed the aide who took Morrissey by the arm had been trying to get the senator out of the studio to prepare for the upcoming interview, but Anderson argued it didn’t make sense for the show’s host to leave the room during a brief commercial break.
Wilson said she had not watched the video of the incident she was testifying about.
Two other people at the radio station that day, a receptionist and a man who works for Morrissey’s jury consulting business, testified they never heard Morrissey make any threats, though both acknowledged they didn’t see or hear the entire incident.
Morrissey’s team tried to argue a size difference between Morrissey and Clark meant Clark had no reason to feel intimidated, but the judge said he felt physical stature was irrelevant.
“A small person can be intimidating,” Kelley said. “A big person can not be intimidating.”
After the hearing, Anderson said his clients would consider an appeal.
“It’s an unfortunate circumstance that we had to all go through this,” he said.
After denying under oath that he threatened Clark, Morrissey expressed no remorse over the incident while speaking to reporters in a courtroom hallway.
“If a 350-pound bully gets in my face… yeah, I’ll knock him down,” Morrissey said.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Robert Zullo for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}