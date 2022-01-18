Tesla owner is the first to face charges over fatal autopilot crash

The driver of a Tesla that was on auto-pilot when it ran a red light and slammed into another car in 2019, killing two people, has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, the Associated Press reports.

According to the AP, the defendant is the first person in the U.S. to be charged in relation to fatal crash involving the auto-pilot feature. The charges were filed in October but only became public this week. The driver, Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, has pleaded not guilty and is currently free on bail.

Federal agencies are currently investigating other incidents where the auto-pilot feature was misused.

Police said the 2019 crash involved a Model S that was moving at a high speed when it left a freeway and ran a red light in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena. The car struck a Honda Civic at an intersection on Dec. 29, 2019, killing Gilberto Alcazar Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-Lopez at the scene. Riad and passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.