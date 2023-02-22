Tesla will base engineering HQ in Palo Alto at former H-P site
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event to launch the new Tesla Model X Crossover SUV on Sept. 29, 2015, in Fremont, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Tesla has decided to base its engineering headquarters in Palo Alto at a former Hewlett-Packard site, the company's top boss Elon Musk announced on Wednesday. Musk made the announcement in Palo Alto during a joint appearance with Gov. Gavin Newsom. "We're excited to announce that Tesla's global engineering headquarters will be right here in the former headquarters of Hewlett-Packard," Musk said. "This is a poetic transition from the company that founded Silicon Valley to Tesla." The decision to place the engineering headquarters in Palo Alto represents a win for California ...