Tesla will base engineering HQ in Palo Alto at former H-P site

"Everyone felt very desperate," Bertino said as part of his testimony in the seditious conspiracy trial of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

During the trial, prosecutors displayed text messages showing Bertino excitedly urging the Proud Boys to push farther into the Capitol.

But "Bertino’s jubilance turned into fury after Trump told rioters to go home and law enforcement cleared the Capitol," Politico reported.

Bertino complained in Telegram chats that the Proud Boys had "failed" after Congress had returned to continue certifying Biden’s victory. He lashed out at those who stormed the Capitol only to “take selfies in Pelosi’s office.”

Tarrio and other defendants are accused of trying to stop the January 6, 2021 certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory over Donald Trump.

Tarrio, the former "national chairman" of the Proud Boys, was not in Washington on January 6 but is alleged to have directed the storming of the Capitol by members of the neofascist organization.

Four of his lieutenants -- Dominic Pezzola, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl -- are accused of directly taking part in the assault on Congress.

In widely-viewed video footage, Pezzola can be seen using a riot shield stolen from police to break a window at the Capitol.

Tarrio also faces charges along with the others of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement and destruction of government property.





With additional reporting by AFP