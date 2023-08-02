Twin brothers accused of rioting through the Capitol on Jan. 6
(Shutterstock.com)

Twin brothers from Ohio have been arrested and charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Steven Louis Jordan Hanna and Robert Walter Hanna were arrested on July 18 and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charges are all misdemeanors.

Investigators used publicly available footage of the riot to identify the pair.

The video shows the twins roaming through the Capitol building with a group of rioters before they're stopped by police and forced to leave through the building's north door, the report said.

The pair are scheduled to be back in federal court on Aug. 17.

