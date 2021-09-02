'Post-democracy America': Columnist sees GOP-led Texas as a chilling portrait of the future

The Republican-led state of Texas has recently enacted sweeping voter suppression laws and anti-abortion bills, and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank believes that this offers a chilling portrait of what could be America's future.

In a column published Wednesday, Milbank outlined why the Texas GOP's actions are so extreme and at odds with a democratic society.

"Thanks to a series of actions by the Texas legislature and governor, we now see exactly what the Trumpified Republican Party wants: to take us to an America where women cannot get abortions, even in cases of rape and incest; an America where almost everybody can openly carry a gun in public, without license, without permit, without safety training and without fingerprinting; and an America where law-abiding Black and Latino citizens are disproportionately denied the right to vote," he writes.

Milbank notes that all of the policies passed by the Texas GOP are actually unpopular in their state, but Republicans have so tightly gerrymandered districts that they think they can evade democratic accountability.

"Texas legislators aren't answering to the people but rather to the White, male voters that put the Republicans in power," he writes. "The new voting law, by suppressing non-White votes, aims to keep White voters dominant. As demographics turn more and more against Republicans in Texas, their antidemocratic actions will only get worse."

Milbank concluded by saying that Texas looks like the future that Republicans will implement on a national scale "unless we mobilize to arrest the Republicans' destruction of democracy."

Read the whole column here.