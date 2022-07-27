Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘Trigger’ law banning most abortions takes effect on Aug. 25

It isn't the first time Romney has attacked Hawley over his possible role in inciting the riot.

Last May, The Washington Post reported that Romney screamed at Hawley while the mob was ransacking the Capitol. "You have caused this!" Romney reportedly erupted at the Missouri Republican.

Hawley's desperation to escape the riot as it was unfolding runs in stark contrast to his persona just hours before, during the "Stop the Steal" rally, where the conservative lawmaker raised his fist for the throng of Trump supporters who would go on to breach the Capitol. Hawley has since said that he has no regrets about striking that pose.

During last Thursday's January 6 hearing, Rep. Elaine Luria, R-Va., played never-before-seen footage of Hawley running out of the Capitol building to escape the violent crowd of Trump supporters.

"Earlier that afternoon before the joint session started, he walked across the East Front of the Capitol," said Luria, displaying a photo of Hawley fist-pumping the riotous mob. "As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates."

"Later that day," she added, "Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped rile up stormed the Capitol. See for yourself."

After the footage was displayed, Hawley was widely mocked by Democrats and some Republicans.

On Sunday, Hawley's hometown paper, The Kansas City Star, called him a "laughing stock," who despite championing "masculine virtues," is actually a "fleeing coward."

Hawley, elected in 2019, was notably the first GOP senator to officially object to then-President-elect Biden's win in the 2020 election.