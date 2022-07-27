Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘Trigger’ law banning most abortions takes effect on Aug. 25
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gives a speech during the 2022 Republican Party of Texas State Convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on June 17, 2022. - Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas’ “trigger” law banning most abortions in the state is scheduled to go into effect Aug. 25, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a Wednesday advisory. Paxton’s advisory about the law’s start date comes after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday issued its judgment in a Mississippi abortion case that overturned Roe v. Wade. The Texas law states and Paxton previously said that the ban goes into effect 30 days after the judgment, which is different from the release of the Supreme Court opinion delivered June 24. “Texas law in a post-Roe world has already been written,” P...