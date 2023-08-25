Texas company subjected Black employees to racial abuse with Nazi symbols and nooses: lawsuit

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has filed a lawsuit accusing a Texas crane company of subjecting four Black employees to racial discrimination and harassment, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

EEOC said TNT Crane & Rigging openly displayed nooses and white supremacy symbols, and subjected the employees to verbal abuse and racial slurs.

"The EEOC also charged the company, which has over 40 branches in the United States and Canada, with retaliating against a white employee for raising allegations of race-based discrimination at its Fort Worth branch," the Star-Telegram's report stated. "The employee reported the racial discrimination and harassment, which included a noose in the workplace, to multiple levels of management and HR, according to the EEOC press release. However, the company took no effective action, the EEOC said."



In a press release, EEOC attorney Robert Canino said that one would hope "that after 60 years of statutory protections of federal anti-discrimination laws, we could have moved far beyond the grim and hate-fueled threat messages of nooses and Nazi symbols."

“The U.S. courts, however, remain an effective forum by which we can educate the public and ensure compliance through monetary and injunctive remedies," he said.

