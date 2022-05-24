Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s old pro-gun tweet resurfaces after deadly school shooting

Greg Abbott speaks during the "Get Out The Vote" campaign event on Feb. 23, 2022, in Houston, Texas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS
Within minutes of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announcing 14 students and a teacher had been killed earlier Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, an old Abbott tweet calling for Texans to buy more guns resurfaced on Twitter. “I’m EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace Texans,” Abbott tweeted on October 28, 2015, during his first year in the governor’s mansion, while also plugging the NRA and linking to an article about the state’s gun sales. This isn’t the first time the tweet has recirculated after a mass shooting in the Long Star Sta...