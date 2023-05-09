Texas gunman had 'neo-Nazi ideation,' officials say

(Reuters) - Texas law enforcement officials said on Tuesday the gunman who killed eight people over the weekend at an outlet mall in suburban Dallas had "neo-Nazi ideation" but that his victims appeared to be chosen randomly without regard for age, sex or race.

The gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at the crowded Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen on Saturday. The eight people who died in the mass shooting included three children. In addition 10 people, ranging in age from 5 to 61, were wounded.

The shooter had eight legally purchased weapons, three on him and five in his vehicle, said Hank Sibley, a regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta)