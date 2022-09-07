Texas judge says Affordable Care Act's requirement of free HIV drugs violates religious freedom
A federal judge has sided with a Fort Worth, Texas, orthodontist who argued that requiring health insurance to pay for HIV prevention drugs was a violation of his religious freedom. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal judge has sided with a Fort Worth orthodontist who argued that requiring health insurance to pay for HIV prevention drugs was a violation of his religious freedom. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, of the Northern District of Texas, issued a ruling in the case Wednesday. Technically, O’Connor’s ruling focused on just one plaintiff: Braidwood Management Inc., a company based in Texas. But in principle, his decision supports the reasoning of multiple North Texas Christians, who challenged a key part of the Affordable Care Act when they sued the federal government i...