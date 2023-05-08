Texas mall gunman was discharged from the Army over 'mental health' issues: report

The gunman who killed eight people at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, was discharged from the U.S. Army over mental health issues after just three months of service, The Washington Post reported.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, joined the Army in June 2008 but didn't complete his initial training. The specific mental health issue cited in his discharge is not known.

The revelation comes as investigators still try to piece together a motive for the rampage that preceded Garcia being and killed by a responding police officer. News reports and evidence circulating online suggests Garcia was a proponent of Nazi ideology.

"Administrative separations like the one Garcia received are meant to quickly force out recruits who can’t perform military duties due to various physical and behavioral conditions," The Post's report stated. "They are not typically punishments and would not show up on background checks. Recruits who leave the service before they finish training don’t receive military or veterans benefits."

Reports say Garcia approached the mall carrying multiple weapons and had five additional guns in a vehicle in the mall’s parking lot.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.