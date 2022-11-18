Texas parent arrested for bringing gun to a fight between group of students on high school campus

A Texas parent was arrested on Thursday after she brought a gun to a fight between a group of students at a high school campus, NBC 5 reports.

Arlington police said when they responded to the fight, they found one of the participants to be armed. They later found out that a parent of one of the students heard about the fight, drove to the school, and exited her vehicle with the gun.

The woman, 39-year-old Dayne Kacir, did not fire any shots and officers say they "do not believe she pointed the gun at anyone."

School principal Marlene Roddy said in a statement to parents that Kacir never entered the school campus.

"I want to reiterate to you that the safety of our staff and students is our No. 1 priority," Roddy wrote. "Keeping everyone safe starts at home and includes you. There is no place for weapons for students or parents at any Arlington ISD location. We need your help to reinforce that. Thank you for partnering with us to keep Martin High School a safe school."

Kacir was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places for bringing the gun on school property.