Texas Republican accused of slapping his Democratic opponent during court meeting

Police are investigating an incident where a Texas judge allegedly slapped his challenger during a Commissioners Court meeting before Election Day, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Democratic candidate Joshua Murray claimed in a press release Collin County Judge Chris Hill shoved and slapped him after Monday’s meeting. Hill claims Murray was in contempt of court for shouting at the judge and was refusing to leave the courtroom.

Hill says Murray's accusation of assault is false.

Murray told The Dallas Morning News that he left the building but came back to retrieve his sunglasses when Hill walked over, pushed him, and then slapped him.

"Murray reported the alleged assault to the Collin County sheriff’s office and was served with contempt papers while filling out a police report, he said. Murray said Hill cursed at and antagonized him while he was on the phone with 911," reported The Dallas Morning News. "Officials from the sheriff’s office said in an email Tuesday morning that authorities received a complaint from a citizen who said they were assaulted in the McKinney administration building following the meeting. The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers."

