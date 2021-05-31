Texas Republicans pointing fingers at each other after election bill debacle: report
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Screenshot/YouTube)

The move by Texas Democrats to block Republican efforts to pass a restrictive election bill has some GOP lawmakers pointing fingers at each other for being outplayed by the minority party and causing them widespread embarrassment on a slow news Memorial Day weekend.

According to The Week, Republicans knew they need to vote and pass the bill on Sunday night by midnight, only to see Democrats flee the chambers and deny Republicans the quorum they needed.

As The Week reports, "Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), who is a proponent of the controversial bill, didn't lash out at the opposition for the dramatic turn of events. Instead, he expressed frustration with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) and House Republicans for taking days off near the end of the legislative session."

Speaking with reporters, Patrick bluntly stated, "I can't even blame it on the other party for walking out. They got an opportunity to walk out because of the deadline," before adding, "...the clock ran out on the House because it was managed poorly. That's the bottom line."

Patrick was not the only Republican pointing fingers at the state's GOP leadership.

"Texas Reps. Bryan Slaton (R) and Jeff Cason (R) seemed to agree, noting that their fellow Republicans had months to pass the election bill, but waited until the last minute despite Democrats' fierce opposition," the report states, citing Slanton who wrote on Facebook, "Democrats can only kill a bill that Republican leadership lets them kill."

According to the report the GOP leadership is planning on calling a special session in an attempt to get the bill passed with Democrats promising to do anything within their power to block it once again.

