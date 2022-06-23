‘That was illegal’: George Conway says Trump was trying to turn DOJ into a ‘personal weapon’
Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Prominent conservative DC attorney George Conway described illegal actions by Donald Trump during an appearance on CNN during a recess in a televised hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Conway, the husband of Trump 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, was interviewed by Jake Tapper.

"Stunning testimony from two former top officials of the Donald Trump Justice Department, talking about the role that the president, a member of Congress, and a Justice Department official named Jeffrey Clark played in trying to concoct the scheme to steal the election from the American people," Tapper said.

"George Conway, I mean, stunning that they are able to find people who will subvert the will of the American people," he continued. "That they will find people in the Justice Department willing to do this."

"Absolutely," Conway replied.

"And it doesn't matter what these two witnesses think about whether or not Donald Trump broke the law. The question is, it will be up to a court of law if there's an indictment to figure out how the law applies," he explained. "And to me, the two -- obviously [White House lawyer Eric Herschmann] thought what they were asking, what Trump was asking was a violation of the law, but the two key points here are, the one you mentioned just a couple of minutes ago about just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen, Trump said that, is a brazen statement."

"It had nothing to do with the Justice Department's proper role in enforcing any federal law, it was basically asking the Justice Department to engage in a purely political act and then the draft letter from Clark, it wasn't about the Justice Department engaging, in enforcing federal law. It was urging state legislators to reconsider their slates of electors. These were political acts."

"Donald Trump was turning the DOJ into a personal, political weapon," Conway said. "And that was illegal."

Watch:

George Conway www.youtube.com

