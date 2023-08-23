The clock is running out on deal to save Miami’s self-styled Spanish version of Fox News
Americano Media, a conservative Spanish-language media company in Miami, hopes to be rescued by Texas- based Voz Media. - Americano Media/Americano Media/TNS

Facing an imminent employee walkout, Americano Media, a struggling company that styles itself as a version of Fox News in Spanish, has until Friday to find an investor to keep the Miami-based enterprise afloat, but conversations with a potential buyer are still in its initial stages and the parties have yet to agree on how much the operation is worth. When the heads of Americano Media and Voz Media met on Thursday, Voz owner Orlando Salazar presented an offer in which his company would absorb Americano’s heavy debt burden while making a symbolic $1 payment to its owner, Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo. Bu...