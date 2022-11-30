The dark side of Meghan and Prince Harry’s fairy-tale romance chronicled in new book
“Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, "by Tom Bower. - Atria Books/Atria Books/TNS

“Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" by Tom Bower; Atria Books (464 pages, $25.99) ——— It was like a bad fairy tale: the princes and the peeved. The tale of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started as a storybook romance. But somewhere along the way, it dissolved into testy arguments and family feuds. Tom Bower’s “Revenge” goes into the ugly details. He thinks he knows who to blame, too. Although the book’s full title is “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,” Markle is the book’s real subject — and its snarky author’s target. Markle’s beginnings didn’t ...