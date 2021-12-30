The FBI's secret threat report failed to highlight right-wing extremists ahead of the Capitol riot: analysis

In a series exploring the lead-up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Newsweek reports that just a week before the riot, a report released by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center on violent domestic extremist made no mention of the election or Donald Trump.

The report also made no mention of the impact of COVID-19 -- "In fact, there was no focus on the nation's capital at all," Newsweek reported.

"The report covered all bases but focused on none. It's a mishmash of contorted acronyms, codes to neutrally describe what the intelligence agencies saw as the threats on the American battlefield, but careful not to explicitly label any one group," Newsweek states. "White supremacists were referred to as Racially Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVE). There were also Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists (AGAAVEs), Anarchist Violent Extremists (AVEs), Militia Violent Extremists (MVEs), and Sovereign Citizen Violent Extremists (SCVEs). There were others mentioned, some with and without acronyms: Abortion-Related Violent Extremists, Animal Rights/Environmental Violent Extremists and Puerto Rican National Violent Extremists."

According to Newsweek, the report failed to give a specific definition of the word "extremist," only describing an extremist as "individual[s] based and operating primarily within the United States or its territories without direction or inspiration from a foreign terrorist group or other foreign power who seeks to further political or social goals wholly or in part through unlawful acts of force or violence."

Read the full report over at Newsweek.