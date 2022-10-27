The final days of Doug Mastriano's shoestring campaign: Is his 'army' of fans enough?

Dan Cannon and Janice Todaro, both supporters of Doug Mastriano, talk politics outside his campaign rally at an American Legion post in Easton, Pa., on Oct. 21, 2022. - wbender@inquirer.com #submittedI/TNS
EASTON, Pa. — H. Ross Peterson stood in the back of an American Legion hall here last week and surveyed the crowd waiting for Doug Mastriano. Solid turnout for a Friday afternoon. About 200 chairs, most of them taken. "This is the fourth time I've seen Doug," Peterson said of the Republican nominee for governor. Many people call him by his first name. They feel as if they know him. As the GOP faithful munched on chocolate chip cookies and grabbed Mastriano lawn signs, A-ha's 1985 "Take On Me" played over the speakers. The overall vibe might have been described as ... medium energy — the audien...