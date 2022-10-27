The final days of Doug Mastriano's shoestring campaign: Is his 'army' of fans enough?

Now his goddaughter is being run out of her home, The Guardian reported Thursday.

Ksenia Sobchak, who works as a Russian journalist and TV personality, has fled to Lithuania, the report explained. She is the daughter of Putin's one-time boss. Moscow keeps raiding one of her homes claiming a criminal investigation into her media director, Kirill Sukhanov, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Despite her close relationship to the Russian leader, Sobchak has been critical of him, despite accusations by Russian opposition that she's parroting the Kremlin line, reported Al Jazeera.

She said on her Telegram channel that the charges have been politically motivated.

CCTV footage released by Belarusian security showed her crossing the border on foot. According to an anonymous border official, she was using an Israeli passport, all of which was captured on video and verified by The Guardian.

Watch video below or at this link.