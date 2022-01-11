The first transgender woman officeholder in Baja wants to make Tijuana more inclusive

Regina Cornejo Manzo meets with Andrea Ruiz Galan, Baja California’ s secretary of education, in her office at Palacio Municipal, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Tijuana, Baja California. - Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS
TIJUANA, Mexico — The first transgender woman to hold public office in Baja California is determined to help develop a more inclusive language in Tijuana — and with it, a city government aimed at more awareness and acceptance of the broad spectrum of gender identities. But, are Tijuaneses — who live in a state where the federal government recently issued an alert about "high levels of violence against women," and a nation considered one of the worst in the world in terms of violence against homosexuals and those who are transgender — ready for such a shift? "'Either I kill myself or they'll ki...